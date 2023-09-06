Four-year-old death in Hyderabad: Residents allege negligence

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the death of four-year-old boy Mithun, the only son of Santosh Reddy and Divya, after falling into an open drain in Pragathi Nagar on Tuesday, citizens expressed frustration alleging negligence by the authorities. “For the past two years, residents have raised complaints with the corporator and the corporation, but no action has been taken,” said Naveen, a resident of NRI Colony.

Speaking to TNIE, Municipal Commissioner Ramakrishna Rao refuted claims of negligence. Terming the incident “unfortunate”, he said, “After checking the CCTV footage, we will verify who was responsible for removing the slab.”

Instructions have been given to the residents to not remove slabs during heavy rains, he added. Locals also expressed anger at the absence of the municipal commissioner while the recovery operation was underway. Responding to the allegations, he said that he was involved in the coordination of the operation.

MOOSARAMBAGH BRIDGE CLOSED

As the inflows into the Musi River increased, the officials closed the Moosarambagh bridge for transportation. As the weatherman predicted heavy rains in some parts of the State, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar held a review on Tuesday and directed officials concerned to be on high alert.

