Home States Telangana

Four-year-old death in Hyderabad: Residents allege negligence

Locals expressed anger at the absence of the municipal commissioner while the recovery operation was underway, after the boy fell into an open drain.

Published: 06th September 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Four-year-old Mithun. (Photo | Express)

By Navya Parvathy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the wake of the death of four-year-old boy Mithun, the only son of Santosh Reddy and Divya, after falling into an open drain in Pragathi Nagar on Tuesday, citizens expressed frustration alleging negligence by the authorities. “For the past two years, residents have raised complaints with the corporator and the corporation, but no action has been taken,” said Naveen, a resident of NRI Colony.

Speaking to TNIE, Municipal Commissioner Ramakrishna Rao refuted claims of negligence. Terming the incident “unfortunate”, he said, “After checking the CCTV footage, we will verify who was responsible for removing the slab.”

Instructions have been given to the residents to not remove slabs during heavy rains, he added. Locals also expressed anger at the absence of the municipal commissioner while the recovery operation was underway. Responding to the allegations, he said that he was involved in the coordination of the operation.

MOOSARAMBAGH BRIDGE CLOSED

As the inflows into the Musi River increased, the officials closed the Moosarambagh bridge for transportation. As the weatherman predicted heavy rains in some parts of the State, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar held a review on Tuesday and directed officials concerned to be on high alert.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
open drain Moosarambagh Bridge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp