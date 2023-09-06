Hyderabad mayor inspects flooded areas, lauds officials’ efforts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Tuesday commended the precautionary measures taken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in response to heavy rains, which prevented any loss of life or damage to properties in the city.

The Mayor conducted a thorough inspection of low-lying areas and colonies. During her visit, she oversaw relief efforts undertaken by the GHMC. She visited the inundated railway underpass at Fatehnagar near Balkampet, where she called in Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to clear the inundated water and restore traffic flow. Subsequently, she visited Ayodhya Nagar and Ganesh Nagar, where she directed officials to employ pump motors to clear the waterlogging issues affecting many households in the area.

She also assessed the condition of rehabilitation centres, which had been set up to accommodate residents living in low-lying areas within the Musi catchment area. This precautionary measure was taken as a result of the release of water from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, which necessitated the evacuation of those residing near the bridges. A total of 42 individuals from 16 families, living under Shivaji Bridge and MJ Bridge, were safely relocated to the rehabilitation centre in the morning.

Venkatesh Dhotre, Zonal Commissioner of Khairtabad Zone, emphasised that residents in low-lying Musi areas had been forewarned of heavy rains for two days. He assured that all necessary precautions were implemented in accordance with the GHMC commissioner’s directives.

Mayor Vijayalaxmi held a teleconference, during which she instructed officials to remain vigilant and take preventive measures to protect city residents and their property. Zonal commissioners were tasked with collaborating with the police and other departments to ensure a coordinated response. Special emphasis was placed on safeguarding lives and assets in low-lying areas. She also urged city residents to venture out only in cases of emergencies or urgent work and to stay alert, as the India Meteorological Department had forecasted continued rainfall until Wednesday. Moreover, she directed field-level officials to promptly address complaints received on the helpline.

GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose urged people to remain alert. He said the lifting of the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar gates necessitated close monitoring of residents in the Musi catchment area. In case of any issues or emergencies, individuals can contact the GHMC helpline at 04-21111111, dial 100 or reach out to the EVDM control room at 9000113667 for assistance. Earlier in the day, he along with Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi inspected the breached Patel Cheruvu in Miyapur Circle.

