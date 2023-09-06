Kavitha asks 47 parties to back women’s quota in special session

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha has requested leaders of all political parties to unite and adopt the long-awaited Women’s Reservation Bill in the coming session of Parliament.

She wrote a letter to this effect to presidents of as many as 47 political parties on Tuesday. In her letter, Kavitha requested them to set aside political differences and prioritise the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the coming special session of Parliament.

She said that providing 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies was a crucial step towards gender parity and inclusive governance. She highlighted that around 14 lakh women were already active in public life, demonstrating their ability to lead and govern effectively.

Kavitha emphasised the importance of inclusivity in democracy, asserting that increased women’s representation was not a matter of exclusivity but a means to build a more equitable and balanced political landscape. It may be recalled here that Kavitha staged a protest in Delhi in March demanding 33 per cent reservations for women.

