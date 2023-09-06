Life in Hyderabad thrown out of gear due to heavy rains

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Life in the city was thrown into disarray and normalcy was disrupted as heavy rains wreaked havoc when the southwest monsoon intensified over the State. Numerous low-lying residential areas were inundated and residents in such areas faced difficulties in navigating the waterlogged streets on Tuesday. Motorists, too, found themselves grappling with the challenges posed by the waterlogged areas.

In the Bowenpally area, several residential colonies were submerged due to the relentless downpour. The main road in Hasmathpet resembled a pond with knee-deep water, rendering the entire area inaccessible. Srinivasa Nagar colony near Ramannakunta faced a similar fate, with its roads completely submerged.

The intensity of the rain was such that it led to water stagnating at levels of up to four feet in areas like OU colony and Panchavati colony in Manikonda. This resulted in water entering the basements of commercial establishments, leaving locals with no space to manoeuvre. The heavy rains also caused numerous nalas (drainage channels) to overflow, including the Film Nagar nala, which led to water spilling onto the Tolichowki main road.

In Chintal’s Indrasingh Nagar, residents were grappling with severe problems as floodwaters entered their homes. Residents expressed their frustration as this situation seemed to occur every year during the rainy season. Meanwhile, continuous rainfall over the past two days in Hyderabad had led to floodwaters reaching Alwyn Colony and Dharani Nagar in Kukatpally.

Furthermore, heavy froth from the Pariki Cheruvu affected nearby areas, causing difficulties for residents. Traffic was severely disrupted due to the froth, and locals were increasingly worried as the froth extended further into residential areas, posing a greater risk of spreading diseases.

Engineering students rescued with help of JCBs

A group of engineering students found themselves trapped when floodwaters reached Maisammaguda in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Approximately 15 apartments on the first floor were completely submerged by the rising waters, leaving the hostel students in a state of distress. However, staff with the help of two JCBs launched a rescue operation for the stranded students.

Similar challenges were faced by students in hostels at Mallareddy, St. Peter’s, and Narsimha Reddy colleges, where rainwater had risen to waist-high levels. Civic body staff from Gundla Pochampally used tractors to evacuate these students. In response to the adverse weather conditions, the management of many colleges under the Malla Reddy Group of Institutions declared a five-day holiday.

