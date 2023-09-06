Mother among four held for trying to sell baby in Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Three town police have arrested a woman and three others for attempting to sell her newborn baby. Police recovered two Rs 2,000 notes and two mobile phones from the women.

According to ACP M Kirankumar, Gosangi Devi, a pregnant woman who lives in Ambedkar Colony, wanted to sell her infant as she had no money to raise the child. She then approached an Asha worker, Salum K Jaya, employed at the nearest Urban Health Centre (UHC). Jaya introduced Devi to two other women, Shabana Begum (Autonagar) and Ameena Begum (Nagaram).

Devi took an advance payment of Rs 5,000 from these women and assured them that after delivery, she would hand over her the infant for Rs 1 lakh if it is female and Rs 1.5 lakh if it is male.

On September 3, Devi gave birth to a male baby in a private hospital in town. Shabana Begum, who had an agreement with Devi, paid Rs 20,000 for the delivery charges at the hospital.

On September 4, near the Radha Krishna Talkies area, Devi and Asha worker Jaya were seen quarrelling with each other. Jaya asked Devi how she could have separate agreements with the other women and accept advance payment separately.

As their quarrel was captured on a mobile phone and was circulated, the police came to know about the deal. They arrived at the scene and brought the women to the police station. All four have been remanded to judicial custody.

NIZAMABAD: Three town police have arrested a woman and three others for attempting to sell her newborn baby. Police recovered two Rs 2,000 notes and two mobile phones from the women. According to ACP M Kirankumar, Gosangi Devi, a pregnant woman who lives in Ambedkar Colony, wanted to sell her infant as she had no money to raise the child. She then approached an Asha worker, Salum K Jaya, employed at the nearest Urban Health Centre (UHC). Jaya introduced Devi to two other women, Shabana Begum (Autonagar) and Ameena Begum (Nagaram). Devi took an advance payment of Rs 5,000 from these women and assured them that after delivery, she would hand over her the infant for Rs 1 lakh if it is female and Rs 1.5 lakh if it is male. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On September 3, Devi gave birth to a male baby in a private hospital in town. Shabana Begum, who had an agreement with Devi, paid Rs 20,000 for the delivery charges at the hospital. On September 4, near the Radha Krishna Talkies area, Devi and Asha worker Jaya were seen quarrelling with each other. Jaya asked Devi how she could have separate agreements with the other women and accept advance payment separately. As their quarrel was captured on a mobile phone and was circulated, the police came to know about the deal. They arrived at the scene and brought the women to the police station. All four have been remanded to judicial custody.