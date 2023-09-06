Pregnant woman from Bhadrachalam carried 20 km in cot to hospital

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a shocking incident, a pregnant tribal woman from the Bhadrachalam agency area was carried by two men from her family to a government hospital on a cot suspended from a wooden pole. The men first crossed a stream to reach the nearest mandal headquarters hospital.

The pregnant woman, a resident of Korkatpadu hamlet of Bodhanilli gram panchayat in Bhadradri Kothagudem district developed labour pains on Tuesday morning.

The men carried her for around 20 km to the Satyanarayanapuram Primary Health Centre as there is no road connectivity.

The woman was shifted to the Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital in an ambulance from the PHC as her blood pressure was high. Sources said that both the mother and the boy had been saved.

