Home States Telangana

Pregnant woman from Bhadrachalam carried 20 km in cot to hospital

Two men carried her for around 20 km to the Satyanarayanapuram Primary Health Centre as there is no road connectivity.  

Published: 06th September 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

The men carried her for around 20 km to the Satyanarayanapuram Primary Health Centre. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  In a shocking incident, a pregnant tribal woman from the Bhadrachalam agency area was carried by two men from her family to a government hospital on a cot suspended from a wooden pole. The men first crossed a stream to reach the nearest mandal headquarters hospital.

The pregnant woman, a resident of Korkatpadu hamlet of Bodhanilli gram panchayat in Bhadradri Kothagudem district developed labour pains on Tuesday morning.

The men carried her for around 20 km to the Satyanarayanapuram Primary Health Centre as there is no road connectivity.  

The woman was shifted to the Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital in an ambulance from the PHC as her blood pressure was high. Sources said that both the mother and the boy had been saved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PregnantBhadrachalam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp