Revanth and team hope to mobilise 10 lakh people for September 17 rally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday called upon his party colleagues to mobilise about 10 lakh people for the rally on September 17. Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to attend the event.

During the party’s extended executive committee meeting, he said that they are considering different venues to hold the public meeting and that they will not defer it at any cost.

According to the sources, Revanth lamented that the BRS and BJP leaders were conspiring against the grand old party and trying their best to ensure that it would not be allowed to host the event at the Parade Grounds.

“BJP State president G Kishan Reddy’s announcement that his party will be holding a meeting at the Parade Grounds on the same day proves this (conspiracy). We are now looking at alternative venues like LB Stadium or a place near Outer Ring Road to hold the public meeting,” he said.

“The government should take a wise decision when leaders with SPG cover are coming to the State,” he said.

Later in the day, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar Goud alleged that the BJP deliberately shifted Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting to Hyderabad.

They also revealed that Sonia Gandhi will release the party’s election manifesto and its five poll promises at the public meeting.

