Six-month jail for Vishwa Bharathi chief 

The Telangana High Court found that the president of the writ petitioner society, deliberately and willfully violated its orders and the undertaking provided.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Finding Vishwa Bharathi Educational Society president M Ratna Reddy and Narsingi municipality commissioner P Satya Babu guilty of contempt of court, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday sentenced them to six months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 each.

However, the court suspended the sentence for 10 days to allow the contemnors time to file an appeal before a bench and also gave them four weeks to pay the fine. The judge was hearing a petition against the unlawful construction of structures on leased land in Machirevula village in Narsingi municipality limits. On September 6, 2021, the court issued an interim order based on an undertaking provided by A Kranthi Kumar Reddy, counsel for the petitioner. The interim order was later withdrawn.

However, petitioner Mirchumal Chellaram Manghnani, represented by his GPA holder Sunil G Manghnani, asserted that the Society, in clear violation of the undertaking made to the court, constructed various slabs and was carrying on with the construction activity.

The court found that the president of the writ petitioner society, deliberately and willfully violated its orders and the undertaking provided, while Satya Babu was deemed to have violated the court’s order by only partially demolishing the unauthorised construction instead of completely dismantling it.

