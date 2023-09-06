Telangana Congress screening committee holds crucial meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its exercise to shortlist the Congress ticket aspirants, the party’s screening committee, led by Kerala MP K Muralidharan, held a crucial meeting on Tuesday. Party’s election strategist Sunil Kanugolu, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Sunil reportedly submitted a report on the probable candidates, enabling the screening committee to assess the winnability of the candidates.

Earlier in the day, the screening committee held one-on-one meetings with various stakeholders of the party, including AICC secretaries, former ministers, and DCC presidents.

According to sources, former Minister G Chinna Reddy expressed his displeasure over not finding his name either in the AICC members list or former ministers list. The leadership then arranged a meeting with the screening committee chairman.

Meanwhile, a delegation of NSUI from Hyderabad Central University, led by Dr Baikani Lingam Yadav, also met the screening committee, seeking a ticket under the students quota.

