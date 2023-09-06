Telangana High Court fines Bandi Rs 50,000 for repeated adjournments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing her displeasure at BJP MP Bandi Sanjay for repeatedly seeking adjournments in the election petition he has filed against BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar, Justice Chillakuri Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Karimnagar MP to donate Rs 50,000 to the Army Welfare Fund.

Sanjay’s lawyer had requested the court to give a fresh deadline as the MP is currently in the US. However, the court made it clear that election petitions are to be decided within six months.

Sanjay had moved the court saying Kamalakar’s election was invalid and had sought time on July 21. He was supposed to appear in person before the advocate commission on July 21 and 31 for cross-examination. However, he was in Delhi to attend the Parliament session. When Sanjay’s counsel sought more time for his client, the court directed him to depose before the advocate commission between August 12 and 17, but he did not do so.

The matter was once again listed on Tuesday, and Sanjay’s lawyer said that the MP will be present on September 12 after returning from the US. The court expressed its dismay and said that the election petition may be dismissed. Sanjay’s counsel then urged the court that his client may be allowed to attend before the advocate commission when he returns to India.

The court ordered Sanjay to pay `50,000 to the Army Welfare Fund for seeking time on every hearing and adjourned the case to September 20, 2023.

