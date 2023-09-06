Yennam accuses BJP of betraying its karyakartas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspended BJP vice-president and former Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday accused the saffron party of betraying its own cadre by claiming that it is fighting against the ruling BRS in the State. Addressing a press conference at Somajiguda Press Club, two days after he was suspended from the party, Yennam said: “The BJP and BRS are two sides of the same coin. The leaders of these two parties have a mutual understanding, which they are enjoying to the hilt.”

Accusing the State BJP leaders of working for their own political interests, he said: “They are feeding the party workers a lie that the BJP was fighting against the BRS.” He cautioned the BJP karyakartas that depending on the BJP to defeat Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will remain an unfulfilled dream. Claiming that it was former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu who tried his best to prevent the formation of Telangana in February 2014 when he was Rajya Sabha MP, Yennam said that even the State BJP leaders gave up the fight and returned to Hyderabad after the former acted as an obstacle to the State’s formation.

He also accused the State leaders of deliberately ignoring the opposition, which came from leaders like him to the party’s decision to have an alliance with TDP in 2014, which proved “disastrous” for the BJP in Telangana.

“The State BJP leaders surrendered the interests of Telangana before Chandrababu Naidu in 2014, just to win four to five Assembly seats and two to three MP seats with the support of Andhra settler votes. Even in the 2018 Assembly elections, both the BJP and the BRS behaved like twins, the reason why the people gave BJP only one seat and the party lost its deposits in 105 seats,” he said, while wondering why the BJP failed to issue show-cause notices to those self-serving leaders for “ditching” Telangana’s interests.

“You (BJP leaders) never gave power to the party workers. You became union ministers, governors and MPs, but never elevated the workers. That is why they hate you so much,” he said.

Explaining the pains he took to convince leaders from other parties like DK Aruna, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Eatala Rajender, M Raghunandan Rao, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and thousands of workers to join the BJP, he said: “They all joined the BJP only after the assurance given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the party will not join hands with the BRS.”

Praises Bandi

Stating that the BJP started taking a soft stance on BRS right after the ‘farmgate’ incident in Moinabad, where an attempt was made to allegedly poach the BRS MLAs, he wanted to know why the central observer and central forces remained inactive during the Munugode byelection, which was conducted right after that incident.

Appreciating former State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay for stabilising the party’s vote share to 22 per cent during his term, he said that it could have gone up to 35 per cent if a Telangana activist was made the president. He claimed that the vote share has now come down to 12 per cent because of the decisions taken by the central leadership and which are being followed by the State leaders. He called upon all the Telangana activists to work under one flag and fight to prevent KCR from retaining power in the State.

