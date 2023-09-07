Cong to launch INDIA LS poll campaign from Hyderabad

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The massive public meeting planned by the Congress on September 17 at Tukkuguda in Hyderabad will be the launch of the INDIA bloc's 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, according to sources.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal reportedly told the Telangana Congress leaders on Wednesday that the public meeting, to be attended by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other top leaders, will be the first after the formation of the INDIA bloc.

Noting that former prime minister Indira Gandhi started her political campaign from Hyderabad in 1969 and 1977, he asked the Telangana Congress to emulate her and ensure victory for the party by mobilising 10 to 12 lakh people for the public meeting.

Although it is not clear at this point in time whether constituents of the INDIA bloc would participate in the public meeting, Venugopal held a meeting with CPI State Secretary K Narayana late in the evening. With this meeting, speculation over an alliance between the two parties for upcoming State Assembly elections gathered strength.

During the meeting that was attended by senior Telangana Congress leaders, including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, party poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu and others, Venugopal told the party leaders that Indira Gandhi started her election campaign from Hyderabad in 1969 and 1977, and drove the party to a huge majority.

He asked the Telangana Congress leaders to emulate Indira Gandhi and work for the success of the party. Recalling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar showering praises on Khammam ‘Jana Garjana’ during the recent INDIA meeting, Venugopal asked the Telangana Congress leaders to mobilise four times more people for the massive public meeting that will be the launch of the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign.

He asked the Telangana Congress unit to collectively gather at least 100 people from all the 12,000 villages in the State while exuding confidence in the State leadership. Venugopal also directed the party functionaries to celebrate the anniversary of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which covered the length of the country from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. He also asked the Telangana Congress leaders to effectively utilise the stage for their ensuing elections by bringing the five guarantees to every household in the State.

Earlier in the day, Venugopal, along with the Telangana Congress leaders, inspected land near Tukkuguda along the ORR, and the Gachibowli stadium for the proposed public meeting.

