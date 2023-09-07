KCR to inaugurate Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme on Sept 16

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) on September 16 with the press of a button at the Narlapur intake point to lift the Krishna river waters. Later, he will address a massive public meeting.

The PRLIS will quench the thirst of the backward southern Telangana region. After chairing a review meeting on the project here on Wednesday, KCR called upon the people to celebrate the launch of PRLIS in a grand manner by organising rallies on September 17 in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

During the review, he focused on the pending works, land acquisition, digging of canals, etc. Officials of the engineering department informed KCR that the dry run was successfully conducted this week and the project was ready for a wet run. Hearing this, KCR announced that he would inaugurate the project at Narlapur and later perform special poojas to river Krishna.

He recalled that the Palamuru was neglected by successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh and people had migrated to other places in search of livelihood.

“After the formation of Telangana, the BRS government has completed Bhima, Kalwakurthy, Koilsagar and other irrigation projects in Palamuru. Because of this, reverse migration to the district has started. Palamuru will develop further once PRLIS is operationalised,” KCR said.

Biggest motors in the world

145 MW capacity 'Bahubali' motors to be used for PRLIS, biggest in the world

Each bolt used for fixing this huge motor will weigh 12 kg. Rotor of these motors to weigh 80 tonnes each

As many as 50 pumps weighing 240 tonnes each will be used for the motors

Officials directed to invite tenders for construction of PRLIS canals

CM also reviews the power works related to PRLIS with TS Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao

KCR to address a massive public meeting on September 16 for the launch of PRLIS; all sarpanches, MPTCs and other leaders to attend

Attendees told to bring pots with them, fill them with Krishna water and perform special abhishekams at their local temples after returning home

