Poet Jayaraj selected for Kaloji Narayana Rao award

HYDERABAD: The State government declared noted poet, lyricist and singer Jayaraj as the recipient of the Kaloji Narayana Rao Award for the year 2023, on Wednesday. The award is presented on an annual basis to distinguished personalities in the fields of literature and culture in the memory of Padma Vibhushan ‘Praja Kavi’ Kaloji Narayana Rao.

Based on the recommendations of the committee constituted by the State government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao selected Jayaraj for the prestigious award. The award will be presented to Jayaraj at an official function on the occasion of Kaloji’s birth anniversary on September 9.

Jayaraj will be felicitated with a memento and cash prize of `1,01,116. Jayaraj, aged 60, hails from Mahabubabad district and encountered several hardships during his childhood and rose to fame as a poet. Hailing from a poor Dalit family, Jayaraj paid focus on a uniform society without discrimination in his literature. Jayaraj is influenced by Buddha’s teachings and inspired by Ambedkar’s writings.

During the Telangana movement, Jayaraj worked as a people’s poet and propagated the Telangana ideology through cultural programmes among people by visiting every village. He also penned songs on the preservation of environment and the importance of nature.

