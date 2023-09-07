Telangana: ‘Blackmailed’ girls end life, cops find no proof

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Mystery shrouds the death of two-degree students who consumed pesticide at the Rajiv Park in Nalgonda on Tuesday, allegedly after being blackmailed by unidentified persons who threatened to make their morphed pictures public. The girls, identified as Y Manisha and D Shivani, were second-year students at the Government Women's Degree College in Nalgonda.

According to Saidhulu, father of Shivani, the girls had been subjected to blackmail in the days leading to their deaths. He said that some unidentified persons obtained the photographs of the girls from their Instagram profiles, morphed them and then demanded `15 lakh to not release the manipulated images on social media.

An audio clip, purportedly of Shivani and Manisha telling an unidentified person of them being blackmailed, also went viral on social media. However, Nalgonda DSP N Sridhar Reddy expressed scepticism regarding the claims circulating on social media. He said that a thorough examination of the mobile phones of both the girls, as well as their social media accounts, failed to yield any evidence of blackmail.

Nalgonda DSP N Sridhar Reddy said that the parents of the suicide victims were dealing with immense distress and they would be interviewed in due course. Sridhar Reddy said that during their investigation, the police discovered a high frequency of calls, videos, and photos exchanged between the two girls.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues, he said.

NALGONDA: Mystery shrouds the death of two-degree students who consumed pesticide at the Rajiv Park in Nalgonda on Tuesday, allegedly after being blackmailed by unidentified persons who threatened to make their morphed pictures public. The girls, identified as Y Manisha and D Shivani, were second-year students at the Government Women's Degree College in Nalgonda. According to Saidhulu, father of Shivani, the girls had been subjected to blackmail in the days leading to their deaths. He said that some unidentified persons obtained the photographs of the girls from their Instagram profiles, morphed them and then demanded `15 lakh to not release the manipulated images on social media. An audio clip, purportedly of Shivani and Manisha telling an unidentified person of them being blackmailed, also went viral on social media. However, Nalgonda DSP N Sridhar Reddy expressed scepticism regarding the claims circulating on social media. He said that a thorough examination of the mobile phones of both the girls, as well as their social media accounts, failed to yield any evidence of blackmail.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nalgonda DSP N Sridhar Reddy said that the parents of the suicide victims were dealing with immense distress and they would be interviewed in due course. Sridhar Reddy said that during their investigation, the police discovered a high frequency of calls, videos, and photos exchanged between the two girls. Meanwhile, the investigation continues, he said.