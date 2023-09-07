Telangana: Tabreed to invest $200M to develop cooling infrastructure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has partnered with Tabreed, a cooling utility company, to develop state-of-the-art cooling infrastructure in industrial parks including Hyderabad Pharma City, on Wednesday. Tabreed will invest $200 million (Rs 16,644,256,800) in Telangana to develop 1,25,000 refrigeration tons (TR) of cooling infrastructure. The investment is expected to bring in potential savings of about 24 million tons of CO2, bolstering Hyderabad’s position as one of the best cities to live and work in Asia.

The first-of-its-kind, ground-breaking initiative will bring multi-fold benefits of highly reliable, superior cost-efficiency, and unprecedented economies of scale, resulting in 6,800 GWh of power savings and 41,600 million litres of water savings, will pave the way for reduced greenhouse gas emissions by saving 6.2 million tonnes of CO2. This endeavour is expected to revolutionise the pharmaceutical industry’s cooling practices, contributing to a cleaner and greener environment for various bulk drug manufacturing facilities.

The State government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tabreed to explore district cooling infrastructure in existing and upcoming commercial districts of Cyberabad and other mixed use development areas which offer potential to reduce over 200 MW of peak electricity demand resulting in annual CO2 emission reduction of 18 million tonnes over a 30 year period while mitigating heat island effect that will further bolster Hyderabad’s position as one of the best cities to live and work in Asia.

Senior leadership team of Tabreed, led by its CEO Khalid Al Marzooqi, met IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday in Dubai to sign the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said, “We are delighted to partner with Tabreed, exemplifying Telangana government’s commitment to environmental stewardship through embracing innovative and implementable solutions”.

Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, chairman of Tabreed, said, “The collaboration between Tabreed and Government of Telangana represents a watershed moment in the evolution of sustainable infrastructure development. Tabreed is proud to contribute to India’s journey in achieving net zero emissions at the forefront.”

