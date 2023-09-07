Two labourers killed, three injured as parapet wall collapses at construction site in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a devastating incident two labourers lost their lives while three others sustained severe injuries when a parapet wall collapsed at a construction site in Addagutta, KPHB on Thursday.

The victims, all hailing from Bihar, were working on the site when the incident occurred. Two deceased are identified as Santhu Badnayak, 23, from Bihar and Saniya Challan, 19, and the injured who were moved to a private hospital are Balaram Badnayak, Soniya Badnayak and Budha Badnayak from Malkanjgiri, Odisha. They suffered severe injuries in the fall and are undergoing treatment.

The incident took place during the morning hours. The labourers were engaged in the construction of a new building when the parapet wall suddenly gave way, trapping them under the debris. Nearby workers and witnesses immediately rushed to the scene to provide assistance and alerted the authorities.

The preliminary investigations suggest that the use of sticks instead of proper support poles may have compromised the structural integrity of the parapet wall. The recent heavy rains in the area are also believed to have weakened the foundation, leading to the unfortunate collapse.

However, no police case has been registered so far and the higher officials have yet to take the call on the appropriate sections to register the case.



