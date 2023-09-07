Yennam fickle-minded, unstable, says BJP State spokesperson S Prakash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Yennam Srinivas Reddy’s allegations against the state and central BJP leadership, the saffron party on Wednesday said that he was suspended for indulging in anti-party activities like publicly criticising and denigrating the party.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, BJP State spokesperson S Prakash Reddy termed Srinivas Reddy a “fickle-minded person” who was unstable in both words and thoughts. He said that senior BJP leaders like Mandadi Satyanarayana Reddy and Janga Reddy campaigned extensively while the party cadre worked hard in Mahbubnagar to help Srinivas Reddy win the 2009 byelection.

“He won by just 250 votes back then and never won an election after that. People don’t respect fickle-minded people who criticise others at a personal level. I don’t think he will get a ticket from any party. Even if he does, people will not tolerate and forgive such a person,” Prakash Reddy opined.

Responding to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s statement that the BJP and BRS were conspiring to prevent the Congress from holding a public meeting at the Parade Ground on September 17, Prakash Reddy said that the venue was not the property of the BRS or the BJP. The Ministry of Defence has total authority on it, he said.

“Like last year, the Centre will hold Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at the Parade Ground on September 17 with a parade of the armed forces,” he said.

“If they really want to hold a public meeting, the venue won’t be a problem as it can be held anywhere else. Revanth Reddy’s statement shows his lack of understanding and reflects his cheap talk,” Prakash Reddy stated.

