Former BRS minister’s son to join BJP

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Dr Azmeera Prahlad, son of former BRS minister late Azmeera Chandulal, is all set to join the BJP. Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, Prahlad said: “I have decided to join the BJP at Hyderabad on September 11.”

Accusing the BRS leadership of ignoring him, he said: “I never expected this type of betrayal and backstabbing in the BRS. When my father was in the Cabinet, all the BRS leaders promised to give me a good position. After the demise of my father, they maintained a distance. I was neither given the Mulugu district president post nor any other position.”

“This is despite the fact that I worked as the Mulugu Agricultural Market Committee chairman and did a lot for the farmers in the Mulugu district. The ST-reserved constituency was developed after my father fought for everything for the locals. However, BRS duped me and our family by denying me the Mulugu ticket,” he said.

“After the sudden demise of Kusuma Jagadish, the ZP chairman, and vice-chairperson Bade Nagajyothi took charge as chairperson. KCR announced her name without consulting the senior leaders who have been working for the party since 2000,” he said.

“Hence, I have decided to work with the BJP. I am going to join the party in Hyderabad on September 11 in the presence of G Kishan Reddy or on September 12 in the presence of Garikapati Mohan Rao and Etala Rajender in Mulugu,” he added.

MULUGU: Dr Azmeera Prahlad, son of former BRS minister late Azmeera Chandulal, is all set to join the BJP. Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, Prahlad said: “I have decided to join the BJP at Hyderabad on September 11.” Accusing the BRS leadership of ignoring him, he said: “I never expected this type of betrayal and backstabbing in the BRS. When my father was in the Cabinet, all the BRS leaders promised to give me a good position. After the demise of my father, they maintained a distance. I was neither given the Mulugu district president post nor any other position.” “This is despite the fact that I worked as the Mulugu Agricultural Market Committee chairman and did a lot for the farmers in the Mulugu district. The ST-reserved constituency was developed after my father fought for everything for the locals. However, BRS duped me and our family by denying me the Mulugu ticket,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “After the sudden demise of Kusuma Jagadish, the ZP chairman, and vice-chairperson Bade Nagajyothi took charge as chairperson. KCR announced her name without consulting the senior leaders who have been working for the party since 2000,” he said. “Hence, I have decided to work with the BJP. I am going to join the party in Hyderabad on September 11 in the presence of G Kishan Reddy or on September 12 in the presence of Garikapati Mohan Rao and Etala Rajender in Mulugu,” he added.