Home guard suicide bid: Kishan seeks detailed probe

Kishan Reddy visited Apollo DRDO Hospital in Kanchanbagh on Thursday to enquire about Ravinder’s condition.

G Kishan Reddy

BJP State president G Kishan Reddy Visiting Home Guard Ravinder Garu at Apollo Hospital, DRDO, in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the condition of Ravinder, a home guard who tried to end his life on Tuesday, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident. Kishan Reddy visited Apollo DRDO Hospital in Kanchanbagh on Thursday to enquire about Ravinder’s condition.

Later speaking to the media, the BJP leader accused the BRS government of exploiting the home guards. He said that home guards are supposed to work an eight-hour shift, but were being made to work for 16 to 24 hours.

“When the home guards protested demanding their rights, their union leaders were threatened. After I raised their issues in the Assembly, the chief minister declared that their services will be regularised. That was five and a half years ago, and that promise remains unfulfilled to this day,” he said.

He also wanted to know the status of the report that was supposed to be submitted by the committee, headed by the inspector general, constituted to study the issues and demands of the home guards.
Kishan urged the State government to ensure that Ravinder gets better treatment. He also urged the government “not to treat it as a political issue, but as a human issue concerning a person’s life”.

Meanwhile, Huzurabad MLA and the party’s election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender said that one could understand the pain of home guards, who were attempting suicide because of the State government’s indifference.  

He alleged that 10 students of Kakatiya University, who protested against the corruption in the administration, were arrested and assaulted by police at the behest of BRS leaders and the vice-chancellor Ramesh.

