Home States Telangana

KCR to inaugurate nine medical colleges on September 15

Minister Harish Rao directs officials to ensure smooth start of academic sessions

Published: 08th September 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate nine new medical colleges in virtual mode on September 15. These colleges are situated in Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Kumurambheem- Asifabad, Nirmal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Vikarabad and Jangaon. These colleges will commence their academic activities in the coming academic year.

This decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Health Minister T Harish Rao at the Aarogyasri HealthCare Trust office on Thursday. During the meeting, Harish instructed the principals of the respective colleges to oversee the admissions process. He also directed the Kaloji Health University Vice-Chancellor and the director of medical education to meet again on Friday for further supervision to ensure a smooth start to classes.

Recruitment of nurses

The minister instructed officials to expedite the release of results for the recruitment of 5,204 staff nurses. He emphasised the need to address pending matters related to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and promptly resolve the arrears of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs). Additionally, Harish called for the swift completion of the appointment process for district medical and health officers (DMHOs) in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Meanwhile, Kaloji Health University has extended the reporting deadline for MBBS second-batch admissions. The second round of counselling for MBBS admissions has already concluded, and the original deadline for joining the college has lapsed.

In response to requests from candidates and parents, the health minister has issued directions extending the
deadline. The minister also addressed concerns regarding the third round of MBBS counselling to ensure that deserving students are not disadvantaged.

The health university Vice-Chancellor was instructed to extend the deadline until Friday evening for candidates who have been allocated MBBS seats in the second round and to offer an opportunity in the third round of counselling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao medical colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp