KCR to inaugurate nine medical colleges on September 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate nine new medical colleges in virtual mode on September 15. These colleges are situated in Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Kumurambheem- Asifabad, Nirmal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Vikarabad and Jangaon. These colleges will commence their academic activities in the coming academic year.

This decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Health Minister T Harish Rao at the Aarogyasri HealthCare Trust office on Thursday. During the meeting, Harish instructed the principals of the respective colleges to oversee the admissions process. He also directed the Kaloji Health University Vice-Chancellor and the director of medical education to meet again on Friday for further supervision to ensure a smooth start to classes.

Recruitment of nurses

The minister instructed officials to expedite the release of results for the recruitment of 5,204 staff nurses. He emphasised the need to address pending matters related to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and promptly resolve the arrears of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs). Additionally, Harish called for the swift completion of the appointment process for district medical and health officers (DMHOs) in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Meanwhile, Kaloji Health University has extended the reporting deadline for MBBS second-batch admissions. The second round of counselling for MBBS admissions has already concluded, and the original deadline for joining the college has lapsed.

In response to requests from candidates and parents, the health minister has issued directions extending the

deadline. The minister also addressed concerns regarding the third round of MBBS counselling to ensure that deserving students are not disadvantaged.

The health university Vice-Chancellor was instructed to extend the deadline until Friday evening for candidates who have been allocated MBBS seats in the second round and to offer an opportunity in the third round of counselling.

