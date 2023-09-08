Home States Telangana

Left seeks 4 seats each, ‘settle for two’, says Congress

The Left parties gave a free hand to the their State leaderships to hold discussions with the Congress.

Published: 08th September 2023 09:59 AM

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the ruling BRS dumped them midway, the Left parties are planning to forge an alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The CPI and CPM are seeking four seats each, while the Congress, after the initial talks, is ready to give two seats each. The community parties have presence only in the erstwhile Khammam and Nalgonda districts and they are seeking seats in two districts. These parties are bargaining with Congress separately.

CPI top leader K Narayana called on AICC general secretary KC Venugopal after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed the need for an electoral alliance between the Congress and the Left at the national as well as at the State level. On Thursday, Narayana informed TNIE that he communicated his party’s desire to contest from Kothagudem and Wyra in Khammam district, Munugode in Nalgonda district, Bellampalli in Adilabad and Husnabad segment in Karimnagar district.

Narayana wanted the Congress's top leader to leave these seats to the CPI. However, Narayana said that Venugopal did not give any categorical assurance. Narayana said that the CPI and CPM decided to discuss the seat-sharing issue separately with the Congress leadership. The Left parties gave a free hand to their State leadership to hold discussions with Congress.

After Wednesday’s meeting with Venugopal, the State CPI leaders held an emergency meeting on Thursday and discussed the Congress’ proposals. The same will be communicated to the Congress party. The Congress is not yet formed any official committee to negotiate with the Left parties. The CPM is yet to hold talks with the Congress.

What CPI wants

Khammam: Kothagudem, Wyra constituencies
Nalgonda: Mungode
Adilabad: Bellampalli
Karimnagar: Husnabad

