Home States Telangana

Malpractice case: Telangana High Court relief for student

Harish had moved court after the DEO debarred him from the exam based on a report from the Warangal police commissioner dated April 4, 2023.

Published: 08th September 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday overturned the decision by the Hanamkonda District Educational Officer (DEO) and directed the authorities to promptly declare the results of the SSC examinations taken by Dandaboina Harish and to follow all further procedures in accordance with the law.

Harish had moved court after the DEO debarred him from the exam based on a report from the Warangal police commissioner dated April 4, 2023.

According to the DEO, an outsider named Shivaji allegedly entered the examination centre at around 9:45 a.m. and captured images of the Hindi question paper that Harish was answering. These images were shared on various WhatsApp groups by around 9:59 a.m. Based on these allegations and reports, the DEO issued the order, concluding that Harish had facilitated malpractice.

During the hearing, senior counsel representing Harish informed the court that a review of the impugned order revealed no indication of any prior inquiry conducted by the DEO before issuing the order. Further, no notice was issued to Harish at any point before debarring him from appearing in two subsequent examinations and cancelling the ones he had already taken.

The court also examined the remand case diary submitted by the respondents along with their counter affidavit. This diary revealed that the allegations against Harish pertained to an individual named Shivaji, who had trespassed into the ZP High School for Boys, Kamalapur, and taken photographs of the question paper from Harish at 9:45 a.m. Notably, the remand case diary did not indicate that Harish had played any role in this incident or that he was named as an accused in the police investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Malpractice case Harish

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp