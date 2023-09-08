Home States Telangana

Man carries 8-month-old girl across swollen stream for medical attention in Telangana

In 2022, a man crossed the stream with his child above his shoulders to go visit a hospital for medical attention.

Person crossing the local stream with her girl child like a Bahubali. From Lakhampur village their was no bridge crossing the local stream in kerameri mandal in kumrambheem Asifabad district.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A man had to carry an eight-month-old girl, suffering from viral fever, by wading across a neck-deep and swollen local stream in the remote village of Lakhampur in Kerameri mandal of Asifabad district.

The village, like many others in the interior parts of agency areas of the district, lacks proper road connectivity and bridges, causing problems for locals, especially during the rainy season. When their eight-month-old daughter started showing symptoms of fever, Rathod Krishna and Sujatha wanted to take her to a hospital. Rathod’s brother, Sai Prakash, then came forward to carry the girl and waded across the local stream. The girl’s parents too accompanied him.

Though the government had sanctioned funds to build a bridge across the stream, the construction is yet to begin. In 2022, a man crossed the stream with his child above his shoulders to go visit a hospital for medical attention. There have been several instances in the past where villagers had to wade across the water body to get essential supplies.

