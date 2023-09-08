Rail ministry sanctions 15 final location surveys for new lines in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / KHAMMAM: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned 15 Final Location Surveys (FLS) for new railway lines. These proposed rail routes collectively span 2,647 km and are estimated to cost Rs 50,848 crore. This apart, an additional 11 FLS projects have received approval, encompassing activities such as doubling, tripling and quadrupling rail tracks over a distance of 2,588 km, a press release said.

These projects — including the outer ring rail line — are anticipated to cost Rs 32,695 crore. The outer ring rail line is projected to extend over a distance of 564 km, with an estimated financial outlay of Rs 12,408 crore. The plan includes construction along the outer periphery of the Regional Ring Road, featuring rail over rail crossings at strategic locations including Akanapet, Yadadri, Chityal, Burgula, Vikarabad, Gate Vanampalli, Medak, Siddipet and Gajwel.

This railway line is expected to traverse through Vikarabad, Medak, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts. It also serves as a vital link to key towns such as Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Akanapet, Siddipet, Gajwel, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ramannapet, Chityala, Narayanapur, Shadnagar and Shabad.

The outer ring rail holds the promise of establishing efficient multi-modal connectivity for emerging satellite townships and industrial zones anticipated to develop along the upcoming Regional Ring Road. Moreover, it facilitates the introduction of additional suburban services to Hyderabad and the expansion of long-distance rail services from Hyderabad to various parts of the country.

The exponential growth of Hyderabad has led to an extension of suburban areas by up to 90 km, resulting in an increase in passenger and MMTS trains. This has had a corresponding impact on freight movement.

To mitigate the potential cascading effects on freight trains and ensure a seamless traffic flow, the creation of a dedicated freight corridor in the form of a Bypass Rail Ring Road around the Hyderabad- Secunderabad -Kacheguda region is deemed essential, said officials.

Kothagudem-Kirandul line to connect tribal areas

Among the projects that received Final Location Survey (FLS) approval include the railway line between Kothagudem and Kirandul. This railway line is projected to extend approximately 180 km in length, with an estimated cost of around Rs 3,240 crore. Its primary purpose is to connect remote and tribal regions in both Telangana and Chhattisgarh, subsequently developing the tribal areas in both states.

It is also expected to alleviate the difficulties faced by devotees travelling to Bhadrachalam to seek the blessings of Lord Rama. This new railway line will bridge the gap by bringing previously isolated locations in the remote areas of Telangana and Chhattisgarh into the rail network.

Consequently, it will contribute to the socio-economic advancement of the region, benefitting various sectors such as agriculture, commerce, education, tourism, healthcare, and more. Moreover, the railway line traverses through a mineral-rich belt and industrialised zones in both Telangana and Chhattisgarh, facilitating freight transportation from these areas and enhancing passenger train operations through the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah expressed optimism that the new railway line would lead to comprehensive development in Bhadrachalam and the tribal belt, benefitting local industries and bolstering business prospects.

Meanwhile, the residents of Bhadrachalam are hopeful that the expansion of the railway network will lead to the holistic development of Ramalayam and attract more devotees, as, until now, the town lacked rail connectivity.

HYDERABAD / KHAMMAM: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned 15 Final Location Surveys (FLS) for new railway lines. These proposed rail routes collectively span 2,647 km and are estimated to cost Rs 50,848 crore. This apart, an additional 11 FLS projects have received approval, encompassing activities such as doubling, tripling and quadrupling rail tracks over a distance of 2,588 km, a press release said. These projects — including the outer ring rail line — are anticipated to cost Rs 32,695 crore. The outer ring rail line is projected to extend over a distance of 564 km, with an estimated financial outlay of Rs 12,408 crore. The plan includes construction along the outer periphery of the Regional Ring Road, featuring rail over rail crossings at strategic locations including Akanapet, Yadadri, Chityal, Burgula, Vikarabad, Gate Vanampalli, Medak, Siddipet and Gajwel. This railway line is expected to traverse through Vikarabad, Medak, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts. It also serves as a vital link to key towns such as Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Akanapet, Siddipet, Gajwel, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ramannapet, Chityala, Narayanapur, Shadnagar and Shabad.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The outer ring rail holds the promise of establishing efficient multi-modal connectivity for emerging satellite townships and industrial zones anticipated to develop along the upcoming Regional Ring Road. Moreover, it facilitates the introduction of additional suburban services to Hyderabad and the expansion of long-distance rail services from Hyderabad to various parts of the country. The exponential growth of Hyderabad has led to an extension of suburban areas by up to 90 km, resulting in an increase in passenger and MMTS trains. This has had a corresponding impact on freight movement. To mitigate the potential cascading effects on freight trains and ensure a seamless traffic flow, the creation of a dedicated freight corridor in the form of a Bypass Rail Ring Road around the Hyderabad- Secunderabad -Kacheguda region is deemed essential, said officials. Kothagudem-Kirandul line to connect tribal areas Among the projects that received Final Location Survey (FLS) approval include the railway line between Kothagudem and Kirandul. This railway line is projected to extend approximately 180 km in length, with an estimated cost of around Rs 3,240 crore. Its primary purpose is to connect remote and tribal regions in both Telangana and Chhattisgarh, subsequently developing the tribal areas in both states. It is also expected to alleviate the difficulties faced by devotees travelling to Bhadrachalam to seek the blessings of Lord Rama. This new railway line will bridge the gap by bringing previously isolated locations in the remote areas of Telangana and Chhattisgarh into the rail network. Consequently, it will contribute to the socio-economic advancement of the region, benefitting various sectors such as agriculture, commerce, education, tourism, healthcare, and more. Moreover, the railway line traverses through a mineral-rich belt and industrialised zones in both Telangana and Chhattisgarh, facilitating freight transportation from these areas and enhancing passenger train operations through the region. Speaking on the occasion, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah expressed optimism that the new railway line would lead to comprehensive development in Bhadrachalam and the tribal belt, benefitting local industries and bolstering business prospects. Meanwhile, the residents of Bhadrachalam are hopeful that the expansion of the railway network will lead to the holistic development of Ramalayam and attract more devotees, as, until now, the town lacked rail connectivity.