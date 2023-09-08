Sircilla weavers in Telangana cheer as poll merchandise orders pour in

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Like most festivals, elections too are the peak time for Sircilla weavers’ business. Even as the State is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the textile town is buzzing with activity as its famous weavers are busy making flags, caps and other merchandise for different political parties.

As in the previous elections, the town’s power loom weavers received bulk orders from within Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh and from across the country.

Though these orders have brought cheer to the weavers as well as those involved in allied businesses, they are struggling to meet the demand and are reportedly working overtime. Around 4,000 weavers and related businesses are benefiting directly and indirectly from these orders, which proving to be a significant source of income for them.

Expressed delight at the flow of orders, Rajesham said: “Elections, like festivals, boost our business. They provide us an opportunity to earn extra money.”Another weaver Vijay said: “Currently, a large number of orders have been placed by the BRS and YSRCP. We are expecting more orders, including some from other parties, once the Election Commission issues the poll notification. We are obviously looking forward to that."

These weavers are also expecting orders from other States where elections are scheduled to be held in November and December. “This demand for election material will be there until March or April 2024 in view of the Assembly polls and the general elections,” said another weaver.

KARIMNAGAR: Like most festivals, elections too are the peak time for Sircilla weavers’ business. Even as the State is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the textile town is buzzing with activity as its famous weavers are busy making flags, caps and other merchandise for different political parties. As in the previous elections, the town’s power loom weavers received bulk orders from within Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh and from across the country. Though these orders have brought cheer to the weavers as well as those involved in allied businesses, they are struggling to meet the demand and are reportedly working overtime. Around 4,000 weavers and related businesses are benefiting directly and indirectly from these orders, which proving to be a significant source of income for them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Expressed delight at the flow of orders, Rajesham said: “Elections, like festivals, boost our business. They provide us an opportunity to earn extra money.”Another weaver Vijay said: “Currently, a large number of orders have been placed by the BRS and YSRCP. We are expecting more orders, including some from other parties, once the Election Commission issues the poll notification. We are obviously looking forward to that." These weavers are also expecting orders from other States where elections are scheduled to be held in November and December. “This demand for election material will be there until March or April 2024 in view of the Assembly polls and the general elections,” said another weaver.