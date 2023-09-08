Two BRS factions take oath over temple gold in Telangana

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Two factions in the BRS in the Medak Assembly segment are going for each other’s jugular.

The latest they did was to take oath at Edupayala Vanadurga temple on Thursday at different times, over the allegation that Medak MLA T Padma’s husband Devender Reddy has been keeping the temple gold at the executive officer’s residence.

Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao’s supporters are levelling the allegation against Devender Reddy and the latter has been denying it. Devender said that if the MLA’s supporters could prove that he resorted to the dishonest practice, he was ready to prostrate at the Ramdas Chowrastha in Medak and rub his nose against the ground as an act of penance.

Recently they dared each other to take oath in wet clothes at Edupayala temple in support of their claims. On Thursday, Devender Reddy went to the temple and after taking a holy dip in the Manjeera river, took the oath that he did not hide gold at EO Srinivas’ residence.

Meanwhile, the police detained Mynampally’s supporters Rajireddy, Narender, Jeevan Rao and Gangadhar till such time Devender took oath at the temple and left, obviously to prevent any untoward incidents.

Later, they also went to the temple, took a holy dip in the Manjeera River and took an oath that they believed that Devender had hidden the gold at the EO’s residence.

The two factions have not been seeing eye to eye ever since BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao renominated Padma Devender Reddy for the Medak seat, which Mynampally wanted for his son Rohit.

Recently, Endowments Regional Joint Commissioner Ramakrishna Rao submitted a report to the endowments commissioner, recommending action against the EO S Srinivas, who was found to have kept gold belonging to the Edupayala and Tuniki Pochamma temples at his residence in clear violation of departmental rules.

