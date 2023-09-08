Why are you supporting KCR who looted lakhs of crores, TPCC chief asks AIMIM chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing him as ‘Asad Bhai’, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi the reason behind his support for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who the Congress alleged looted lakhs of crores.

Revanth, along with AICC in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre, senior Congress leaders and party workers took out a rally from the Rajiv Gandhi statue at Somajiguda to the Indira Gandhi statue on the Necklace Road, marking one year of the start of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth asked Owaisi whether he was telling Muslims not to vote for the Congress because the party had given 4 per cent reservations to the community.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of conspiring to irreparably damage the country with its divide-and-rule politics, he said that after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the safety of the people across the country, especially women and Dalits, has been compromised.

“Modi, who keeps asking what the Congress has done for the country, should look at his own backyard in Gujarat, where the airport he lands at was constructed by the Congress government,” Revanth said.

“Was it not the Congress government that liberated the people of Telangana from the Nizams? Was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel not our party president?” he asked.

Accusing Modi of trying to change the name of the country to Bharat as he was not willing to utter the name of INDIA, Revanth recalled that it was the prime minister himself who spoke about the ‘Make in India’ initiatives. “He now wants to change India’s name. Changing the name of the country will not change the lives of the people,” the Congress MP said.

He said that the prime minister, who fails to speak on important issues like inflation and Manipur violence, constantly criticises the Congress at every opportunity. Observing that the car (BRS) was turning into lotus (BJP) after KCR went to Delhi, Revanth said that the time had come to drive the BRS out of the boundaries of Telangana.

