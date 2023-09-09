13,000 2BHK units to be distributed in phase II on September 21 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 13,300 double-bedroom Dignity houses (2BHK) will be distributed in the second phase to the beneficiaries in Hyderabad on September 21, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao has said.

The minister also stated the much-awaited Gruhalakshmi scheme will commence soon. In a significant move, based on suggestions from ministers, potential changes to the scheme for the GHMC area are under consideration by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The minister stated that the government will soon release guidelines for the registration of notary properties in the city.

As far as double-bedroom houses are concerned, in the first phase, around 11,700 houses were distributed on September 2, but the occasions were marred by controversies and protests. The minister reviewed the progress of the implementation of the double-bedroom housing programme with ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, P Sabita Indra Reddy, Mahmood Ali, Ch Malla Reddy, city MLAs, MLCs, and district collectors from Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal were present.

Rama Rao said that the 2BHK Dignity housing scheme is the State Government’s flagship project and Telangana took pride in it as there was no similar programme in any State in the country. He said that the Telangana government was constructing 2 BHK houses in an area of 560 square feet.

KTR highlighted that these houses were being allocated to the deserving beneficiaries and the officials were maintaining complete transparency in their selection. Neither MLAs nor public representatives have any role in the process which involves computer-based draws executed transparently. He also issued a stern warning against any possible irregularities, emphasising that full accountability lay with the authorities concerned.

The minister said that each house is worth Rs 70 lakh but it is being given free of cost to the beneficiaries. He said that the total cost of the one lakh 2BHK units being constructed in Hyderabad was Rs 9,100 crore but its market value was more than Rs 50,000 crore.

He said that the process of regularisation of houses under G.O 58 and 59 had brought much-needed relief to the people in the city. He added that the government was gearing up to clear encroachments on the bank of the Musi River and allocate double-bedroom houses to the poor families who have been living in the catchment area of the river.

He said that various welfare schemes introduced by the Telangana Government including the construction of double-bedroom houses, regularisation of plots, and notary assets have benefited about 15,000 to 20,000 people in each assembly segment.

