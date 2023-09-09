BRS wary of one election concept

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two national parties — the Congress and BJP — might benefit in Telangana if the Union government introduces the One Nation, One Election Bill in the special session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on September 8.

The BRS, which has already released its list of candidates for 115 out of the 119 Assembly seats in the State, finds the development unsavoury since, in simultaneous elections, national issues will take precedence over local problems, benefiting either the BJP or Congress.

The BRS also fears that in the name of one nation, one election, the Assembly elections would be postponed to March or May next year to coincide with general elections, in which case it becomes difficult for the candidates to sustain the momentum of campaigning that long.

The candidates would have to spend huge amounts on workers which might become an unbearable burden on them. For the party leadership too, it might become difficult to restrain dissident leaders.

Mixed feelings

The Congress, however, has mixed feelings. The leaders are thinking that the competition among Congress members for MLA tickets will further intensify as they expect a rub-off effect of Lok Sabha elections on Assembly polls which they expect would be positive.

Leaders including former MPs are interested in contesting in the Assembly elections rather than in

Lok Sabha polls which might create new problems for the party. But political analysts say that one nation one election would be beneficial for the Congress.

Several surveys had pointed out that the Congress as part of the INDIA alliance would win at least seven to eight Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Resources crunch

As of now, the leaders are showing interest in Assembly seats and they include important and prominent personalities like sitting MPs.

It may become difficult to find candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party is suffering from a resource crunch as it has been out of power for more than nine years in the State and at the Centre.

Interestingly, the BJP leaders are the happiest as the party has no strong leaders to face the Assembly elections except in 25 to 30 seats.

The BJP is not very ambitious about the Assembly elections and as national factors play out, the BJP’s Lok Sabha tally might increase from the present four seats to six to eight seats.

The rub-off effect of the Lok Sabha elections might help the BJP win at least 15 to 20 Assembly seats in the State.

HYDERABAD: The two national parties — the Congress and BJP — might benefit in Telangana if the Union government introduces the One Nation, One Election Bill in the special session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on September 8. The BRS, which has already released its list of candidates for 115 out of the 119 Assembly seats in the State, finds the development unsavoury since, in simultaneous elections, national issues will take precedence over local problems, benefiting either the BJP or Congress. The BRS also fears that in the name of one nation, one election, the Assembly elections would be postponed to March or May next year to coincide with general elections, in which case it becomes difficult for the candidates to sustain the momentum of campaigning that long.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The candidates would have to spend huge amounts on workers which might become an unbearable burden on them. For the party leadership too, it might become difficult to restrain dissident leaders. Mixed feelings The Congress, however, has mixed feelings. The leaders are thinking that the competition among Congress members for MLA tickets will further intensify as they expect a rub-off effect of Lok Sabha elections on Assembly polls which they expect would be positive. Leaders including former MPs are interested in contesting in the Assembly elections rather than in Lok Sabha polls which might create new problems for the party. But political analysts say that one nation one election would be beneficial for the Congress. Several surveys had pointed out that the Congress as part of the INDIA alliance would win at least seven to eight Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Resources crunch As of now, the leaders are showing interest in Assembly seats and they include important and prominent personalities like sitting MPs. It may become difficult to find candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party is suffering from a resource crunch as it has been out of power for more than nine years in the State and at the Centre. Interestingly, the BJP leaders are the happiest as the party has no strong leaders to face the Assembly elections except in 25 to 30 seats. The BJP is not very ambitious about the Assembly elections and as national factors play out, the BJP’s Lok Sabha tally might increase from the present four seats to six to eight seats. The rub-off effect of the Lok Sabha elections might help the BJP win at least 15 to 20 Assembly seats in the State.