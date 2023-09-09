Home States Telangana

Congress flourishing since I took charge: Revanth

Revanth underscored the growing prominence of the State unit within the Congress by citing the examples of a number of visits of party top leaders to Telangana and holding huge public meetings.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making interesting comments, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has drawn a comparison between him and his predecessors showcasing the degree of progress that the party State unit claimed to have achieved in the last two years after he assumed reins during an informal conversation with the reporters.

He underscored the growing prominence of the State unit within the Congress by citing the examples of a number of visits of party top leaders to Telangana and holding huge public meetings. He asserted that the high command had given greater priority to Telangana since he assumed leadership of the TPCC. Revanth emphasized his commitment to securing party positions for his colleagues and underlined the significant focus placed on Telangana by the Congress high command, even amidst elections in four other states.

Comparing the state of affairs before and after he assumed the position of TPCC chief, Revanth said that prior to his leadership, approximately 156 key leaders, including elected representatives, had left the party. However, there has been a notable influx of elected representatives into the party after he took charge, he said. He further pointed out leaders from the Communist party visiting Gandhi Bhavan, reminiscent of the period when the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy held the position of PCC president.

