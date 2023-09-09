It is a state murder, alleges Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the alleged suicide of home guard Ravinder as a murder committed by the State government, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday demanded that criminal cases should be filed against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and the officials concerned. He alleged that the State government’s negligence had prompted Ravinder to take the extreme step. He extended Rs 2 lakh financial support to the bereaved family on behalf of the TPCC.

Speaking to the media outside the OGH, Revanth demanded that the government should bear the cost of Ravinder’s children’s education. He also demanded the DGP give a job to one of the family members and pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. Alleging that the government failed to pay the salaries to the home guards, Revanth said that the State’s financial crisis was due to the CM’s corrupt deeds.

