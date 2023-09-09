Home States Telangana

It is a state murder, alleges Revanth Reddy

Speaking to the media outside the OGH, Revanth demanded that the government should bear the cost of Ravinder’s children’s education.

Published: 09th September 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy consoling the family members of home guard Ravinder, who died while undergoing treatment in OGH on Friday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the alleged suicide of home guard Ravinder as a murder committed by the State government, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday demanded that criminal cases should be filed against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and the officials concerned.  He alleged that the State government’s negligence had prompted Ravinder to take the extreme step. He extended Rs 2 lakh financial support to the bereaved family on behalf of the TPCC.

Speaking to the media outside the OGH, Revanth demanded that the government should bear the cost of Ravinder’s children’s education. He also demanded the DGP give a job to one of the family members and pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. Alleging that the government failed to pay the salaries to the home guards, Revanth said that the State’s financial crisis was due to the CM’s corrupt deeds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicideGuard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp