Kishan rules out possibility of simultaneous polls

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While ruling out the possibility of the Centre conducting simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Friday asked the party leaders and ticket aspirants to focus on their respective constituencies and be prepared for the Assembly elections in the State.

He also revealed the saffron party’s plan to launch three separate bus yatras ahead of the upcoming polls in the State. These yatras, to be held in three different zones from September 26 to October 13, would cover all the 119 Assembly segments.

During a meeting of the party’s core committee and State office bearers held in Nampally, Kishan Reddy asked the ticket aspirants to be prepared and get ready for the elections by staying in their constituencies.

He specifically informed the party’s district presidents not to show any bias towards those who may have applied to contest the elections as ultimately only one aspirant will be selected.

The party planned to hold three bus yatras separately from three zones — Basara, Somasila and Bhadrachalam. While the Basara zone comprises the erstwhile Adilabad, Nizamabad and Medak districts, the Somasila zone consists of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts. The erstwhile Khammam, Warangal and Karimnagar districts come under the Bhadrachalam zone.

While Kishan Reddy will be leading the yatra from Basara, BJP vice-president DK Aruna will be holding her yatra from Somasila and BJP election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender will be holding his yatra from Bhadrachalam. The party is planning to start the three yatras one after the other so that Kishan Reddy can flag off all three yatras.

Public meeting in Hyderabad

The three yatras will end in Hyderabad on October 13, and the party is planning to organise a road show or a public meeting in Hyderabad on October 14, for which the party is thinking of inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest.

Though it was believed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be attending the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations on September 17 as the chief guest, that possibility now looks slim as the very next day he will be attending the Parliament’s special session. In case he is unable to attend, the party is planning to invite some other Union minister to the event.

On September 11, the party will be holding State-wide protests against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s objectionable comments against the Sanatana Dharma.

Day-long dharna

The party is also planning to hold a day-long dharna against the failure of the BRS government in addressing the unemployment issue and for not delivering its 2018 election promise of providing a Rs 3,116 per month honorarium to the unemployed.

Bike rallies will be held on September 15 from Secunderabad Clock Tower to the Martyrs Memorial in Parkal of Warangal district, demanding the State government to include the Telangana liberation struggle and the sacrifices of freedom fighters in the textbooks, and to build memorials in areas where the movement against the Razakars was rigorously fought.

The party workers will be hoisting the national flag in all polling booths on September 17. Meanwhile, the committee which has been set up to study the winning prospects of the ticket aspirants and the party’s situation in the Assembly constituencies across the State has completed its assessment in the erstwhile Medak and Nalgonda districts, even as ticket aspirants continue to apply for the ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

DK Aruna meets Governor

BJP vice-president DK Aruna met Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan at Raj Bhavan on Friday, seeking the latter’s intervention in getting her administered an oath as Gadwal MLA after the High Court disqualified Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy as the legislator. Former MLC N Ramchander Rao accompanied Aruna.

HYDERABAD: While ruling out the possibility of the Centre conducting simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Friday asked the party leaders and ticket aspirants to focus on their respective constituencies and be prepared for the Assembly elections in the State. He also revealed the saffron party’s plan to launch three separate bus yatras ahead of the upcoming polls in the State. These yatras, to be held in three different zones from September 26 to October 13, would cover all the 119 Assembly segments. During a meeting of the party’s core committee and State office bearers held in Nampally, Kishan Reddy asked the ticket aspirants to be prepared and get ready for the elections by staying in their constituencies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He specifically informed the party’s district presidents not to show any bias towards those who may have applied to contest the elections as ultimately only one aspirant will be selected. The party planned to hold three bus yatras separately from three zones — Basara, Somasila and Bhadrachalam. While the Basara zone comprises the erstwhile Adilabad, Nizamabad and Medak districts, the Somasila zone consists of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts. The erstwhile Khammam, Warangal and Karimnagar districts come under the Bhadrachalam zone. While Kishan Reddy will be leading the yatra from Basara, BJP vice-president DK Aruna will be holding her yatra from Somasila and BJP election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender will be holding his yatra from Bhadrachalam. The party is planning to start the three yatras one after the other so that Kishan Reddy can flag off all three yatras. Public meeting in Hyderabad The three yatras will end in Hyderabad on October 13, and the party is planning to organise a road show or a public meeting in Hyderabad on October 14, for which the party is thinking of inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. Though it was believed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be attending the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations on September 17 as the chief guest, that possibility now looks slim as the very next day he will be attending the Parliament’s special session. In case he is unable to attend, the party is planning to invite some other Union minister to the event. On September 11, the party will be holding State-wide protests against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s objectionable comments against the Sanatana Dharma. Day-long dharna The party is also planning to hold a day-long dharna against the failure of the BRS government in addressing the unemployment issue and for not delivering its 2018 election promise of providing a Rs 3,116 per month honorarium to the unemployed. Bike rallies will be held on September 15 from Secunderabad Clock Tower to the Martyrs Memorial in Parkal of Warangal district, demanding the State government to include the Telangana liberation struggle and the sacrifices of freedom fighters in the textbooks, and to build memorials in areas where the movement against the Razakars was rigorously fought. The party workers will be hoisting the national flag in all polling booths on September 17. Meanwhile, the committee which has been set up to study the winning prospects of the ticket aspirants and the party’s situation in the Assembly constituencies across the State has completed its assessment in the erstwhile Medak and Nalgonda districts, even as ticket aspirants continue to apply for the ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. DK Aruna meets Governor BJP vice-president DK Aruna met Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan at Raj Bhavan on Friday, seeking the latter’s intervention in getting her administered an oath as Gadwal MLA after the High Court disqualified Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy as the legislator. Former MLC N Ramchander Rao accompanied Aruna.