Mynampally dials Congress for son’s political future

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Malkajgiri BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao is exploring all strategies to secure the political career of his son Mynampally Rohith. Hanumanth Rao had sought a second term from Malkajgiri and a ticket for his son from Medak, but BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao favoured sitting Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy. Hanumanth Rao’s critical comments against district minister T Harish Rao’s alleged influence on his son’s candidacy raised eyebrows in political circles.

With this, Hanumanth Rao has been taking steps to ensure a ticket for his son. Hanumanth Rao, who has established his own faction in Medak, is now rallying support against Padma, who is suddenly facing accusations of corruption. Under pressure, the Medak MLA recently took an oath of integrity. In the midst of this, Hanumanth Rao is reportedly exploring the possibility of getting his son to contest on a Congress ticket.

Rumours suggest that he has engaged in talks with Congress leaders and may formally join the party on September 17, in the presence of Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi. In the meantime, both Hanumanth Rao and Rohith are engaging with party workers and the public through various social activities.

SANGAREDDY: Malkajgiri BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao is exploring all strategies to secure the political career of his son Mynampally Rohith. Hanumanth Rao had sought a second term from Malkajgiri and a ticket for his son from Medak, but BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao favoured sitting Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy. Hanumanth Rao’s critical comments against district minister T Harish Rao’s alleged influence on his son’s candidacy raised eyebrows in political circles. With this, Hanumanth Rao has been taking steps to ensure a ticket for his son. Hanumanth Rao, who has established his own faction in Medak, is now rallying support against Padma, who is suddenly facing accusations of corruption. Under pressure, the Medak MLA recently took an oath of integrity. In the midst of this, Hanumanth Rao is reportedly exploring the possibility of getting his son to contest on a Congress ticket. Rumours suggest that he has engaged in talks with Congress leaders and may formally join the party on September 17, in the presence of Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi. In the meantime, both Hanumanth Rao and Rohith are engaging with party workers and the public through various social activities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });