Telangana BJP complains to EC on ‘discrepancies’ in poll rolls

They reminded the CEO of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by his officer, which needed to be followed by the verification officers.

HYDERABAD: A delegation of BJP State leaders, led by former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, made a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer at BRK Bhavan, urging the State Election Commission to correct the electoral draft list published on August 21, and not to publish the final list until the corrections are made. The delegation brought to the CEO’s notice several “irregularities and discrepancies” committed in the preparation of the draft voters list in some of the constituencies.

The BJP leaders contended that though it was specifically mentioned that the CEOs shall ensure that, “no family is broken and all the registered family members are kept in the same section and at the same place”, members of the same household were allotted different polling booths in the draft list. They reminded the CEO of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by his officer, which needed to be followed by the verification officers.

“It is also pertinent to note that in the voters list, there are several entries of voters whose photograph is missing, and it is also curious to note that several photographs are extracted from the Aadhaar cards, some are of the earlier election card, some are of such small/micro size that the person cannot be identified and in some entries, photographs of electricity bills are depicted,” the representation read.

