TSRTC to roll out 1,000 new buses by December

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said that in the last two years there have been revolutionary changes in the corporation and many passenger-centric programmes have been introduced.

Published: 09th September 2023

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the rise in passenger occupancy and the demand for more buses, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to roll out 1,000 new buses into its fleet soon. With this, the total number of RTC buses in the State will cross the 10,000 mark.

At present, TSRTC operates nearly 9,500 buses and once the 1,000 new buses are put into service, the number of operational buses would be 10,500. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said that in the last two years, there have been revolutionary changes in the corporation and many passenger-centric programmes have been introduced.

He said that the corporation will be procuring another 1,000 buses which will be made available to the passengers by December. He said that the process of issuing tenders for procuring the new buses has already been completed. Before the State’s formation, APSRTC had a fleet of more than 22,628 buses.

After the bifurcation, TSRTC started operating buses from 98 depots to various destinations and also to the neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh transporting around 90 lakh passengers on a daily basis. Around 68 per cent of buses provide rural transportation and 32 per cent urban transportation.

Special buses for women

At present, eight special buses have already been arranged for the convenience of women passengers in Hyderabad. The corporation has also decided to run special buses on four more routes (113 Z/M, 222A, 9X/272, 9Y/F) in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, after witnessing a huge response from women passengers for lucky draws conducted on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, TSRTC has decided to conduct the same for Dussehra, Sankranti and Ugadi festivals on an annual basis.

