Viveka murder accused gets conditional bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has granted conditional bail to Yadati Sunil Yadav, one of the accused in the former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The bail has been granted to allow Sunil Yadav on Saturday and Sunday to perform the final rites for his father. He has also been granted bail on September 17 and 18 by the court. The petitioner is responsible for covering the expenses incurred for the two security personnel who will accompany him to his native place.

The petitioner’s counsel appealed to the court to grant Yadav bail for 10 days to facilitate the completion of the funeral rites of his father who passed away due to an illness. Following careful consideration of the petitioner’s plea, the court took into account the fact that Sunil Yadav is among the key suspects in the murder of a high-profile leader.

Considering the sensitivity and security concerns surrounding the situation, the court found it challenging to ensure adequate security for the petitioner for a 10-day period in Pulivendula of Kadapa district and granted Sunil Yadav bail for four days to perform the final rituals of his father.

