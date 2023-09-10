15,490 seats alloted under DOST

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a special drive for the phased allotment of the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST), a total of 15,490 candidates were successfully allotted seats in various undergraduate courses. This significant allocation was overseen by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), which played a crucial role in facilitating this process.

Among the allotments, 13,181 candidates secured their seats in accordance with their first priority choices, while the rest were allocated seats based on their second and other priority selections. However, 919 candidates did not receive seat allotments, primarily due to their limited selection of web options during the application process.

As many as 2,698 secured seats in the field of arts, 5,729 for commerce, 3,724 for life sciences and 1,420 for physical science. For the emerging fields of data science and artificial intelligence and machine learning, 174 candidates secured their places, and BSc honours in computer science welcomed 92 candidates. In the category of “Others,” 1,380 candidates were successfully allotted seats in their chosen UG courses. This distribution across diverse faculties reflects the broad range of academic interests and career paths chosen by the candidates.

