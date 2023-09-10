After boy’s death, Water Board fixes safety grills on 22,000 manholes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The HMWS&SB has warned of strict action against anyone found opening manholes on the roads in the city when it is raining. In the wake of the prevailing monsoon, the Water Board has taken precautionary measures like fixing safety grills for more than 22,000 manholes, including deep manholes.

Those on the main roads were sealed with covers with red marks. Emergency Response Team (ERT), Monsoon Safety Team (MST), and Safety Protocol Team (SPT) vehicles have been deployed to attend to water and sewage-related grievances.

This move comes after a four-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain on September 5. Protective equipment has been provided to the staff working at the field level. The vehicles were provided motor pumps with a generator to clear stagnation.

The teams will mainly focus on water-logged areas. Also, air tech missions are also available. A sewerage team headed by a sewerage inspector from each section has been formed to monitor the manholes from time to time. They have to visit the areas under their jurisdiction during the morning hours to monitor the situation. Wherever choking and waterlogging are found, they have to be cleared in coordination of GHMC authorities.

If any manhole cover is damaged or found to be open or any other problems, citizens can call the HMWS&SB customer care number 155313 and inform them or directly contact nearby ward offices. The opening of manholes is an offence under Section 74 of the Water Board Act 1989 and criminal cases can be registered if anyone opens manhole covers, in addition to fines, there is a possibility of imprisonment for the accused, HMWS&SB officials said.

“Strict action will be taken against those who open the manhole covers and warned of legal action’’ GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said. He said that there have been accidents due to open manholes. He said that if the lids of the manholes are open when there are heavy rains due to water logging, there is a possibility of accidents.

Helpline 040-2111 1111

In case of water inundation, citizens can call the above GHMC helpline number after which the staff will open the manholes, clean them, and close them again.

