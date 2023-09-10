After three surveys, KCR may replace four to five BRS candidates

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on a series of surveys, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to change four to five of the 115 candidates he has announced for the upcoming Assembly elections, according to well-placed sources The party has engaged various agencies to gather feedback and opinions from both the party cadre and the general public regarding the selected candidates. The initial survey identified around 30 to 35 candidates who needed to address issues of anti-incumbency and opposition within the party.

The first survey report suggested that 25 to 28 candidates have the potential to resolve these issues, both internally and within their respective communities. Following this, the candidates identified as facing an uphill task have got down to work in their respective constituencies and began working to overcome anti-incumbency.

KCR has directed two more surveys to obtain a more accurate understanding of the ground situation. After these additional reports, the chief minister is expected to make decisions regarding candidates facing severe dissatisfaction from the party cadre.

A senior BRS leader told TNIE that Chief Minister KCR has been advising sitting MLAs and aspirants in the “red zone” — constituencies where anti-incumbency is high — to change strategy and garner support of the voters. Those who are found to have failed to do so after three rounds of survey may be replaced and their replacements are expected to be announced in the first or second week of October.

BRS sources suggest that around four or five candidates may be replaced following the third survey, creating tension within certain segments. Controversial leaders who face dissatisfaction from within the party are at risk of being substituted.

BRS leaders are particularly concerned about candidates in erstwhile districts like Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar. Allegations, internal party rivalries and anti-incumbency sentiment pose a threat to candidates in these areas.

The stakes are high for KCR. The BRS leadership is determined to make history by electing a chief minister for the third consecutive term in South India, solidifying KCR’s national image and expanding the party’s influence across the country.

