Home States Telangana

After three surveys, KCR may replace four to five BRS candidates

The first survey report suggested that 25 to 28 candidates have the potential to resolve these issues, both internally and within their respective communities.

Published: 10th September 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

BRS party logo for representational purposes.

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on a series of surveys, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to change four to five of the 115 candidates he has announced for the upcoming Assembly elections, according to well-placed sources The party has engaged various agencies to gather feedback and opinions from both the party cadre and the general public regarding the selected candidates. The initial survey identified around 30 to 35 candidates who needed to address issues of anti-incumbency and opposition within the party.

The first survey report suggested that 25 to 28 candidates have the potential to resolve these issues, both internally and within their respective communities. Following this, the candidates identified as facing an uphill task have got down to work in their respective constituencies and began working to overcome anti-incumbency.

KCR has directed two more surveys to obtain a more accurate understanding of the ground situation. After these additional reports, the chief minister is expected to make decisions regarding candidates facing severe dissatisfaction from the party cadre.

A senior BRS leader told TNIE that Chief Minister KCR has been advising sitting MLAs and aspirants in the “red zone” — constituencies where anti-incumbency is high — to change strategy and garner support of the voters. Those who are found to have failed to do so after three rounds of survey may be replaced and their replacements are expected to be announced in the first or second week of October.

BRS sources suggest that around four or five candidates may be replaced following the third survey, creating tension within certain segments. Controversial leaders who face dissatisfaction from within the party are at risk of being substituted.

BRS leaders are particularly concerned about candidates in erstwhile districts like Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar. Allegations, internal party rivalries and anti-incumbency sentiment pose a threat to candidates in these areas.

The stakes are high for KCR. The BRS leadership is determined to make history by electing a chief minister for the third consecutive term in South India, solidifying KCR’s national image and expanding the party’s influence across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assembly elections K Chandrasekhar RaoBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp