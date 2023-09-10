Home States Telangana

AICC appoints chairpersons to panels for Assembly polls

The Congress plans to unveil its manifesto for the Assembly elections on September 17. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday appointed various committees, including the election management committee (EMC), and the manifesto committee of the State unit of the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections. 

The Congress plans to unveil its manifesto for the Assembly elections on September 17. Accordingly, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Damodar Raja Narasimha as the EMC chairman, D Sridhar Babu as chairman of the manifesto committee, Porike Balram Naik as AICC programme implementation committee chairman, Shabbir Ali as the chairman of the publicity committee, SA Sampath Kumar as chargesheet committee chairman, Jetti Kusum Kumar as communications committee chairman, Ponnam Prabhakar as training committee chairman and Premsagar Rao as strategy committee chairman.

The party has appointed a host of senior leaders as members of these committees. However, BC leader Ponnam Prabhakar is learnt to have been disappointed over being appointed as the chairman of a committee that holds no significance in the election scenario. 

