BRS goes into overdrive in Sangareddy with posts and positions

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a calculated move, the BRS leadership is targeting the Congress in four Assembly constituencies in Sangareddy district where the main opposition party retains a strong voter base, by recruiting both influential leaders and community elders.

Taking note of the disquiet among the Muslim community in Zaheerabad, the BRS leadership has appointed Mohammad Tanveer, son of former minister Mohammad Fariduddin, as the chairman of the TSIDC Corporation. Also, within a month of successfully enticing Y Narottam, a formidable Congress leader in the constituency, to join the pink party, he was appointed the SC Corporation chairman.

These political manoeuvres have taken even the ruling party cadre in the district by surprise. Party insiders, however, feel that these moves have perhaps come too late. They said that if these appointments had been made earlier, grassroots-level leaders could have wielded power and contributed to the party’s growth.

However, a BRS leader noted that Narottam’s appointment as SC Corporation chairman can yield substantial electoral dividends, translating into 10,000 to 15,000 votes. Sources say that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed Narottam based on the recommendation of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, recognising his popularity among the electorate.

It may be mentioned here that Narottam had twice earlier unsuccessfully contested for the Zaheerabad Assembly segment as a TDP candidate. Meanwhile, in the Andole constituency, Bhikshapati has been appointed as the chairman of the Food Corporation, where BRS candidate Ch Kranti Kiran is actively recruiting Congress leaders from various villages.

In the adjacent Patancheru constituency, the name of former MLA Kurra Satyanarayana has been sent to the Governor for nomination as an MLC, while V Bhupal Reddy has been selected for the post of State Finance Commission chairman. Sources indicate that the appointment for the Finance Commission chairman must receive the Governor’s approval.

In the Sangareddy constituency, Harish is overseeing the political landscape. Sources say that he successfully influenced the chief minister to announce former MLA Chinta Prabhakar as the candidate for Sangareddy. It is believed that Harish has vowed to secure Prabhakar’s victory, after facing a setback at the hands of T Jayaprakash Reddy of the Congress in 2018.

The BRS is confident that KCR from Gajwel, Harish from Siddipet and K Prabhakar Reddy from Medak will win their respective constituencies. The lack of strong Congress leaders in Narsapur and Medak will also work in the favour of the BRS.

