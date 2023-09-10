Home States Telangana

BRS men forcing BJP workers to don pink scarves, alleges Raghunandan Rao

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao alleged that the presidents of booth and village committees of BRS, multi-purpose workers of gram panchayats, and family members of BRS sarpanches were receiving BC Bandhu

Published: 10th September 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

 BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Saturday alleged that BRS leaders have been resorting to blackmail in villages, by forcing the saffron party workers to wear pink scarves if they wanted to avail the benefit of BC Bandhu. 

Addressing the media at the BJP party office at Nampally, the MLA alleged that large-scale irregularities were being perpetrated in the scheme.

“As per the official data, there are 93 communities within the BC community, but BC Bandhu is being given to only 14,” he pointed out, asking the State government seek fresh applications from the remaining communities as well. 

Raghunandan Rao alleged that the presidents of booth and village committees of BRS, multi-purpose workers of gram panchayats, and family members of BRS sarpanches were receiving BC Bandhu. “In many instances, two brothers within one family are getting the scheme, while BJP workers are being rejected. BC Bandhu should be limited to one person per family,” he said. 

He said that the provisions of the GO were being overlooked and that sarpanches and MPDOs were not being given the list of beneficiaries. 

