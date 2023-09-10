Home States Telangana

JNTUH’s one-time chance to clear backlogs

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has taken a significant step to assist students who have faced challenges in clearing their academic backlog. 

In a recent announcement, the university has unveiled plans to conduct Computer Based Tests (CBT) for internal marks improvement for all the eligible candidates. 

The university intends to conduct a one-time chance semester-end exams for students of all courses who have successfully completed their coursework and have exhausted the stipulated number of attempts to clear their backlog.

The administration officially released a notification detailing the organisation of special supplementary examinations scheduled for October and November 2023. These exams are intended for students enrolled in various programmes, including BTech regular, course on computer concepts, part-time degree course, BPharm, MTech regular and part-time, MBA regular and part-time, MCA regular and all other UG and PG courses.

The objective of these examinations is to enable students to clear their backlogs, thereby ensuring they meet the necessary credit requirements. 

Students interested in attempting these exams can register from October 4 to 13. Those who require more time can register with a late registration fee of up to rs 5,000 until November 8.

