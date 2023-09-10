KCR: Ailamma, a symbol of woman power 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday described Telangana revolutionary fighter Chityala Ailamma, popularity known as Chakali Ailamma, as a symbol of woman power and consciousness of backward sections.

Remembering Ailamma on her 38th death anniversary on September 10, KCR recalled the courage displayed by Ailamma during the Telangana Armed Struggle.

The CM said that Ailamma’s fighting spirit against discrimination was embraced during the Telangana movement. The State government has been officially commemorating Ailamma’s death and birth anniversaries and honouring Telangana activists, he said.

KCR said that the welfare programmes implemented by the government for all sections of society as well as women are role models for the country.

