No HC relief after MBBS aspirant refuses seat twice in Telangana

Published: 10th September 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that it cannot grant relief that goes against the established rules and regulations, a bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, has dismissed a writ petition filed by an aspirant for MBBS seat after the petitioner did not opt for two seats allotted to her in previous rounds of counselling.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Perika Bhavya Sri from Turkonibayi village of Koppole mandal in Nalgonda district, seeking a direction to the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to allow her to take part in the mop-up phase of counselling for admission to the MBBS course for the academic year 2023-24. 

She had earlier successfully cleared the NEET undergraduate examination and was allotted a seat in the Government Medical College, Karimnagar in the first round of counselling from August 3 to 6, 2023. However, for reasons known only to her, Bhavya Sri chose not to accept the allocated seat. 

In the second round of counselling on September 3, 2023, she was allotted a seat in the Surabhi Medical College, Siddipet. However, she again did not take this seat either and chose to file the writ petitioner, seeking permission to participate in the mop-up round of counselling scheduled from September 9 to 11, 2023.

