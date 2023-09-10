Home States Telangana

September 17 meeting now on private land at Tukkugudu

The Congress had initially sought permission from Defence officials to hold the meeting at the Parade Ground, but the request was turned down.

Congress Flags

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government denying permission to the Congress to hold its public meeting on temple lands at Tukkuguda and at the Gachibowli stadium, the grand old party has convinced owners of 100 acres of private land in Tukkuguda to give their properties for its massive rally on September 17.

The top brass of the Congress — Party Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge —will address the rally marking the culmination of the two-day CWC meeting.

“We have selected Tukkuguda to avoid traffic congestion. But the government denied permission claiming that it was temple land. They know that the Congress public meeting will sound a death knell for the BRS. That is why lame excuses were cited to deny permission,” TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said. 

He said that the government should have shown wisdom and respect when Sonia Gandhi, who gifted Telangana, was coming to the State. 

“Unfortunately, KCR doesn’t have the wisdom nor knowledge to uphold democratic values. KCR and Kishan Reddy cannot stop us from holding the meeting however hard they try,” Revanth said. 

Levelling serious allegations, Revanth said that IT Minister KT Rama Rao has threatened the hotel they have booked not to host the CWC meeting. “The people of Telangana are watching BRS’ cheap politics,” he said. He said that the CWC will make decisions that will change the dynamics of national politics. 

