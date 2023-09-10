Telangana yoga teacher touches minds worldwide

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The physical education teacher (PET) at Marpadaga Government High School in Siddipet district, Satish Thota, is receiving praise from all corners for his dedication to teaching yoga in remote villages and even to people abroad. With a passion for yoga and extensive training since childhood, Satish teaches yoga asanas and sports to his students on a daily basis.

He has taken the initiative to organise yoga training camps in Siddipet following the recommendations of Health Minister T Harish Rao. As part of the Arogya Siddipet initiative, he has also trained teachers from various schools as well as the general public to promote yoga.

Satish’s commitment to spreading yoga even extended to teaching around five hundred NRIs online, who were, for the most part, located overseas during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Satish Thota. (Photo | Express)

The PET played a pivotal role in establishing the NRI Vasavi Association, boasting a membership of 250 people. His dedication to yoga extends beyond teaching; he has participated and excelled in national-level yoga competitions.

Satish’s achievements have garnered recognition at the national level, as he was selected for the National Best Technical Official Award by National Yogasana president Udit Seth and general secretary Dr Jayadeep, an honour conferred by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Satish proudly announced that the award ceremony will take place during the 37th National Games in Goa, alongside national-level sports competitions.

With a commitment to promote yoga as an integral part of daily life, Satish established the Vyasa Maharshi Yoga Society in Siddipet. Minister Harish Rao, who aims to make Siddipet a healthy town, supports Satish in providing yoga training to residents in every ward of the town. Training sessions are conducted every morning from 5.30 am to 6.30 am, both at the minister’s camp office in Siddipet and in schools located in various wards. The minister even provides complimentary yoga mats to all participants.

Approximately 50 students trained by Satish have actively participated in State and national-level yoga competitions and other sports events. Satish and his wife, Sandhya, both contribute to yoga training efforts, emphasising the manifold benefits of yoga and advocating for its inclusion in daily routines for everyone.

