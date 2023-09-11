Home States Telangana

6,003 leaders, workers apply for BJP tickets

Senior Political Activist and former Nizamabad District JAC chairman I Gopal Sharma submitted his application for BJP ticket in BJP office on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 6,003 BJP leaders and workers have applied for party tickets for the coming Assembly elections during an application drive held from September 4 to 10. On the last day on Sunday, 2,727 aspirants submitted their applications. In comparison, the rival Congress has received 1,006 applications for party tickets.

While the BJP did not charge any application fee, the Telangana Congress collected Rs 50,000 per application from aspirants in the general category and Rs 25,000 from SC and ST candidates. It was observed during the application process that people from all walks of life, including ordinary party workers and social activists, showed interest in contesting the elections.

One such party worker is Veerabhadram, from Khammam, who is seeking a ticket to contest from both Khammam and Palair Assembly constituencies. A large number of BJP workers have also shown their keen interest in contesting in the coming polls. Among them is Ch Prameela, general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha from Suryapet district. A social activist working for the uplift of the downtrodden in the Kodad Assembly constituency, Prameela is hopeful of convincing the BJP to give her a ticket considering her background.

BJP’s Minority Morcha members and leaders are also among ticket seekers. Former State spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri filed his application on Sunday seeking to contest from Charminar Assembly constituency. Looking at the overwhelming response it received from the ticket aspirants, the BJP may extend the deadline.

Three-eye BJP Nizamabad Urban ticket

Senior leader I Gopal Sharma applied for the BJP ticket to the context of the Nizamabad Urban constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. He worked as the Nizamabad district JAC chairman during the Telangana movement. BJP OBC Wing official spokesperson Madasu Swami Yadav also applied for the ticket. Party’s State committee member Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta has already submitted an application, seeking the saffron party leadership’s approval to contest from the same constituency.

