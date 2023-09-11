AICC upset as Telangana leaders fail to give publicity to declarations

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command is reportedly upset with the Telangana party leaders over their failure to give wide publicity to various declarations it made recently where it promised sops for different sections of the society ahead of Assembly elections.

The grand old party is said to have received third-party feedback about the lackadaisical approach of the senior leaders in taking the declarations to the grassroots level. The party has released three declarations — one each for farmers, youth and SC/STs, who constitute a major chunk of voters in the State — with a view to winning the coming elections.

Former AICC president and MP Rahul Gandhi released the Farmers Declaration amidst much fanfare at a meeting in Warangal on May 6, 2022, promising to fulfil various promises, including waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh at one stroke. However, the party leaders in the State soon forgot about it and did not bother to take up any campaign to publicise the promises, said sources. The party leadership feels that in the absence of proper publicity to its promises, there is little chance of it winning over farmers and reaping electoral gains.

A similar fate has befallen the Youth Declaration unveiled by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi at Saroornagar Stadium on May 8 this year. The declaration promises financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per month for unemployed youth and the filling up of 2 lakh government job vacancies, among others. The State leaders merely forwarded messages about the promises on WhatsApp to their cadres and washed off their hands, said sources, adding that though jobless youth is a big vote bank in the State, the leaders have failed to take up any publicity campaign to create awareness among young voters about its commitment for them.

Another initiative of the party that has been sent into oblivion is the SC/ST Declaration released by AICC president Mallakarjuna Kharge on August 27 in Vikarabad, promising enhancement of statutory reservations for SCs from 15 per cent to 18 per cent, and for STs from 10 per cent to 12 per cent. It also aims to extend it to the private sector (education and employment). The declaration also promises to provide Rs 12 lakh to SC/ST families under the Ambedkar Abhaya Hastam scheme, which is similar to the populist Dalit Bandhu initiative of the BRS-led State government.

The third-party agency report on the Telangana leaders’ disinterest in spending money on publicity of these promises is being seen by the leadership as a major blow to the Congress’ bid to win Assembly elections.

The report is said to have recalled a huge success the Karnataka leaders achieved by undertaking a massive publicity campaign on the Congress’ promises ahead of Assembly elections. According to the report, the Telangana leaders are far behind their Karnataka counterparts. They are only busy meeting and lobbying for tickets with influential leaders in Congress. According to sources, the AICC has given a strong warning to the State leaders to pull up their socks.

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command is reportedly upset with the Telangana party leaders over their failure to give wide publicity to various declarations it made recently where it promised sops for different sections of the society ahead of Assembly elections. The grand old party is said to have received third-party feedback about the lackadaisical approach of the senior leaders in taking the declarations to the grassroots level. The party has released three declarations — one each for farmers, youth and SC/STs, who constitute a major chunk of voters in the State — with a view to winning the coming elections. Former AICC president and MP Rahul Gandhi released the Farmers Declaration amidst much fanfare at a meeting in Warangal on May 6, 2022, promising to fulfil various promises, including waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh at one stroke. However, the party leaders in the State soon forgot about it and did not bother to take up any campaign to publicise the promises, said sources. The party leadership feels that in the absence of proper publicity to its promises, there is little chance of it winning over farmers and reaping electoral gains.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A similar fate has befallen the Youth Declaration unveiled by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi at Saroornagar Stadium on May 8 this year. The declaration promises financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per month for unemployed youth and the filling up of 2 lakh government job vacancies, among others. The State leaders merely forwarded messages about the promises on WhatsApp to their cadres and washed off their hands, said sources, adding that though jobless youth is a big vote bank in the State, the leaders have failed to take up any publicity campaign to create awareness among young voters about its commitment for them. Another initiative of the party that has been sent into oblivion is the SC/ST Declaration released by AICC president Mallakarjuna Kharge on August 27 in Vikarabad, promising enhancement of statutory reservations for SCs from 15 per cent to 18 per cent, and for STs from 10 per cent to 12 per cent. It also aims to extend it to the private sector (education and employment). The declaration also promises to provide Rs 12 lakh to SC/ST families under the Ambedkar Abhaya Hastam scheme, which is similar to the populist Dalit Bandhu initiative of the BRS-led State government. The third-party agency report on the Telangana leaders’ disinterest in spending money on publicity of these promises is being seen by the leadership as a major blow to the Congress’ bid to win Assembly elections. The report is said to have recalled a huge success the Karnataka leaders achieved by undertaking a massive publicity campaign on the Congress’ promises ahead of Assembly elections. According to the report, the Telangana leaders are far behind their Karnataka counterparts. They are only busy meeting and lobbying for tickets with influential leaders in Congress. According to sources, the AICC has given a strong warning to the State leaders to pull up their socks.